Tim McGraw Loves Ted Lasso!

Tim McGraw Unexpectedly Fell In Love With ‘Ted Lasso’ … He says, “Well, Succession’s probably my favorite show on TV. We love Yellowstone as well, but Succession I really, really love. But the last thing we binge watched that we fell in love with – we’d heard about it and heard about it and put off watchin’ it – was Ted Lasso. I’m not a big comedy guy so I was sort of afraid to watch it. But beside the comedy, there was so much heart to that show and so much wisdom to that show that I really fell in love with it, and certainly fell in love with Jason Sudeikis’ character. He’s just such like a likable guy.We’re always looking for somethin’ to binge watch. There’s nothing better than sittin’ on the couch all day on a rainy day with the fireplace going and watching 10 episodes of somethin’.”