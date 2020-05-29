Tim McGraw, Little Big Town Tapped For ‘A Grammy Salute To The Unsung Heroes’
Tim McGraw and Little Big Town will join Jon Batiste, Harry Connick, Jr., Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Rockin Dopsie, Irma Thomas and Trombone Shorty to perform on a new two-hour special event, United We Sing: A Grammy Salute To The Unsung Heroes. The special, which celebrates essential workers across America, will be hosted by Harry Connick, Jr. and will air on Sunday, June 21st at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
United We Sing: A Grammy Salute To The Unsung Heroes will also feature celebrities including Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and Renee Zellweger.
Viewers will be encouraged to contribute to charities that support underserved children, such as No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charitable organization of the Recording Academy.