Tim McGraw Lets Faith Hill Run the Show on Thanksgiving
Tim McGraw says that, when it comes to holiday cooking at his home, his wife, Faith Hill, runs the show for Thanksgiving.
McGraw says their “must-haves” include turkey, stuffing, cornbread and peas.
But don’t get it twisted: Tim can throw down, too. Back in 2019, he told Kelly Clarkson that he wooed Faith with his chicken and dumplings. He said he also does a pretty good country fried steak.