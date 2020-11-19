      Weather Alert

Tim McGraw Lets Faith Hill Run the Show on Thanksgiving

Nov 19, 2020 @ 11:55am
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: Singer/songwriter Tim McGraw (L) and wife/singer Faith Hill are interviewed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on November 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Tim McGraw says that, when it comes to holiday cooking at his home, his wife, Faith Hill,  runs the show for Thanksgiving.

McGraw says their “must-haves” include turkey, stuffing, cornbread and peas.

But don’t get it twisted:  Tim can throw down, too.  Back in 2019, he told Kelly Clarkson that he wooed Faith with his chicken and dumplings.  He said he also does a pretty good country fried steak.

