Tim McGraw Launches Down Home Media Company

Tim McGraw has announced the launch of Down Home, a new entertainment, media, and marketing company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

The company is a collaborative effort between McGraw, his management company EM.Co, and social content studio Shareability.

Shareability’s founder, Tim Staples, is Down Home’s co-founder and CEO, while EM.Co’s Brian Kaplan, also a co-founder, will serve as Chief Strategy Officer.

Down Home is dedicated to connecting McGraw’s country music audience with Hollywood and brands by producing film, TV, and digital media that focuses on relatable stories that capture the essence and spirit of everyday Americans.

I wonder if at some point this media company will represent his daughter? What do you think?