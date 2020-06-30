Tim McGraw, Lady A, Trace Adkins, Brantley Gilbert, & Lauren Alaina: Country Stars Performing on the 4th of July
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Tim McGraw performs onstage during the "Soul2Soul" World Tour at Staples Center on July 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
If you like a little country on your 4th of July you have a couple of options! Lady A, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley are just a few of the stars who will perform during the 44th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. They’ll join John Legend, the Black Eyed Peas and the Killers for the two-hour Independence Day special. The 2020 edition will air on NBC this Saturday, July 4th, at 7pm our time.
On PBS, The 40th annual Independence Day celebration, A Capitol Fourth, has plenty of country music representation this year. Trace Adkins, Brantley Gilbert and Lauren Alaina are among the artists who will perform during the PBS television special on Saturday. It will feature at-home performances instead of its usual live show on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. A Capitol Fourth will air on PBS on July 4th at 7pm our time.
Both of these specials are airing at the same time, so you’ll need to tape one of them and get a Country Independence Day Double Header!