Tim McGraw Kicking Off Super Bowl LIII Pregame Party
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 29, 2019 @ 6:22 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Tim McGraw performs onstage during the "Soul2Soul" World Tour at Staples Center on July 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This year’s Super Bowl is in Atlanta but no country stars are part of the halftime show. Good news, Country will be warming up the big game, Tim McGraw is going to headline the 53rd Super Bowl pregame party in Atlanta, GA.
Tim will take the stage at the NFL Tailgate Party and will also be performing his new single “Thought About You.”
You can catch him on CBS’s Super Bowl LIII Pregame Show, ‘The Super Bowl Today.’
The Big Game kicks off this Sunday at 5:30 pm, featuring the New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Rams. Here’s the complete story from The Boot.

