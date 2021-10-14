TIM McGRAW JUMPS OFF STAGE INTO AUDIENCE TO CONFRONT HECKLERS – (10/14/2021)

TMZ first shared the video where you can see Tim say, “Hold on, stop. You got a problem with me?”
He then jumped off stage into the audience while the band kept playing. For about a minute, he looked to be arguing with the guy.
Eventually, he walked back to the stage, where he resumed singing. Tim joked with the crowd and said that if he forgot the words, it was because he was old and exhausted and that he had been shooting a movie with his wife.
The events happened during a tour stop in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday night (Oct. 9.)
Tim McGraw jumped off stage to confront two hecklers during his Saturday night performance at the Nugget Event Center in Reno, Nevada. #countrymusic pic.twitter.com/5IizdSfm5j
— Downtown Country (@DTRCountry) October 12, 2021
