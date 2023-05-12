Tim McGraw Is Proud of his Top Dog
Tim McGraw turned to social media to share his pride in his four-legged baby.
The McGraw-Hill family Bracco Italiano dog, named Lepshi, won “Best of Breed” at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – which recently took place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
Tim shared a couple of pictures on Instagram with the caption, “So proud of Lepshi!! He’s always been a winner in our eyes! Lepshi won best of breed today for the Bracco Italiano, the first year for the breed at Westminster.”
People.com reports that the six-year-old pup was eliminated in the semi-finals, but made the judge’s “initial cuts in his group,” according to Associated Press.
This beautiful fur-baby looks like a bloodhound with spots, but more svelt. LOL Take a look, HERE.