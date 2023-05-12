98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw Is Proud of his Top Dog

May 12, 2023 10:45AM CDT
LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 02: Recording artist Tim McGraw performs onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tim McGraw turned to social media to share his pride in his four-legged baby.

The McGraw-Hill family Bracco Italiano dog, named Lepshi, won “Best of Breed” at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – which recently took place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

Tim shared a couple of pictures on Instagram with the caption, “So proud of Lepshi!!  He’s always been a winner in our eyes!  Lepshi won best of breed today for the Bracco Italiano, the first year for the breed at Westminster.”

People.com reports that the six-year-old pup was eliminated in the semi-finals, but made the judge’s “initial cuts in his group,” according to Associated Press

This beautiful fur-baby looks like a bloodhound with spots, but more svelt.  LOL  Take a look, HERE.

