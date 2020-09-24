Tim McGraw Enjoys the ‘Consequence Of Sticking Around So Long’
Getty Images
Over the course of his 30-year career, one of the things that Tim McGraw has become known for is his amazing ability to record hit songs. The proof is in his dozens of Number One hits. Tim tells us: “I love songs and I love songwriters; and I’m always searching for songs that really work for me, and songs that I feel like I can really do something with in the studio. I’m in a fortunate position, I guess, that I get to hear a lot of great songs right off the bat when songwriters write ‘em, so that’s a plus. I guess that’s sort of a consequence of sticking around for so long.”
Tim’s latest single, “I Called Mama,” is likely to be his next Number One hit. This week, it sits at Number Six on the Mediabase chart.