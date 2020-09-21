Tim McGraw Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg & Shares Gorgeous Old Photo
Tim McGraw paid homage to Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a post to his Instagram page.
The throwback picture of the Supreme Court Justice offered the image of a younger Ginsburg, sitting in a leather chair and wearing a barrister gown. Her hair was pulled back in her signature style.
“Rest in power, RBG. Thankful for your service, wisdom, and devotion to justice,” McGraw captioned the photo. McGraw, who is married to Faith Hill, and the father of three young ladies, also posted a quote from RBG that spoke about gender equality across the world.
Other celebs shared their condolences including SNL’s Kate McKinnon, who addressed Ginsburg as a “real-life superhero.”