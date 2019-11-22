Tim McGraw heads back to the bayou for a free show before college football’s biggest game
ABC/Mark LevineLouisiana native Tim McGraw will put on a free concert January 13 before the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans.
Gates open at noon CT that Monday in Woldenberg Park, with alt-rockers Judah & the Lion set to take the stage before Tim’s headlining set.
The game itself starts at 8 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the Crescent City. You can tune in to watch on ESPN.
