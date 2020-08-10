Tim McGraw Gushes Over Makeup-Free Pic Of Wife Faith Hill On Instagram: ‘Dang, I Love This Girl’
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: Singer/songwriter Tim McGraw (L) and wife/singer Faith Hill are interviewed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on November 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Tim McGraw gushing over his wife was more than welcome by the singer’s 2.7 million Instagram followers. McGraw posted a make-up free photo of his wife, Faith Hill, that was taken by his daughter, Gracie, to his Instagram account over the weekend.
“Dang, I love this girl,” he captioned the snap which revealed Hill makeup-free with her pink-tinted and blonde hair adorned with a braid.
Faith was pictured on what looks to be her patio. Several fans left sweet comments saying the singer and mother of three, “never ages.” Here’s the picture that got Tim all worked up!
