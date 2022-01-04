Tim McGraw Grateful for Great Acting Advice from Billy Bob Thornton

Tim McGraw recently reunited with his friend Billy Bob Thornton on the set of Tim and Faith Hill‘s new Paramount+ series 1883. Tim and Billy Bob have previously worked together, on the 2004 film Friday Night Lights. And it was there that Tim tells us he got some of the best acting advice.
“Billy Bob was so fantastic. I’m a big fan of his. When he showed up on set it was great to see him again, and we’ve been friends and kept in touch and hung out together a lot since we did Friday Night Lights. He taught me a lot during Friday Night Lights. He was like the angel on my shoulder. The best advice he ever gave me is, if you think you’re not doing enough, you’re probably still doing too much. And I’ve taken that to heart.”
