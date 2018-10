LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Tim McGraw performs onstage during the "Soul2Soul" World Tour at Staples Center on July 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tim McGraw took to Instagram to show his foot propped up while in a cast, the caption read, “too much spearfishing and beach volleyball.”

Hopefully Tim’s injury won’t affect any plans he might have to promote his new songs “Neon Church” and “Thought About You,” which he released earlier this month. The songs will be part of Tim’s next studio album, which is due out next year.