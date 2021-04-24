Tim McGraw Fans Flip Out Over New Photo with a Fish
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: Singer/songwriter Tim McGraw (L) and wife/singer Faith Hill are interviewed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on November 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Tim McGraw shows off his seriously cut abs and, pretty much, every other muscle, in a pose with his big catch.
McGraw posted a shirtless photo, in which he is holding up a very heavy, and very long fish, which he had just caught.
The “Undivided” singer captioned the pic, “Another great day out on the water… got a wahoo!!!!!”
Although he was trying to show off the fish, many who responded to the picture, in the comments, were paying attention much more attention to his physique. One fan wrote, “Fish? There’s a fish in the picture?”
Many let Mrs. McGraw, Faith Hill, know that she has made one lucky, “big catch,” herself.
McGraw turned to serious workouts, a few years back… like the kind which last for several hours per day.