Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Still Do Their Own Grocery Shopping. Wait. What?
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: Singer/songwriter Tim McGraw (L) and wife/singer Faith Hill are interviewed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on November 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
What would you, do if one day you were grocery shopping and ran into Faith Hill and Tim McGraw?
It could happen, if you shop where they live. In a recent interview, the couple revealed that they love to go grocery shopping.
They get two carts – and fill them up – so they don’t have to go that often.
Because they have lived in the same area forever, no one really bothers them.