Tim McGraw + Faith Hill Share Holiday Video of 3 Daughters Singing in Harmony

Tim McGraw‘s three daughters, with Faith Hill, performed during the winter holidays – and it’s in a new Instagram video, this week.

“A little bit of the McGraw girls craziness over the holidays!” the “Standing Room Only” singer wrote to caption his video.

The McGraw sisters—Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 22—perform “The Schuyler Sisters,” from Lin-Manuel Mira in front of three microphone stands. They harmonize throughout the performance.

Maggie commented, “The way my feet are moving scares me,” to criticize her video image.

Fans of McGraw and his girls took to the comments to praise them for their singing… which should come as no surprise, considering their tremendous inherited gifts from Mom and Dad.

[That’s Tim with Audrey, in the picture, taken a few years back. ~ Mo]

What is your child’s hidden talent?