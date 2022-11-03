98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Family Cheered for Phillies at Game 3 Win

November 3, 2022 12:15PM CDT
(Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Tim McGraw and his family were on hand to watch the Philadelphia Phillies win against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday (November 1st).  He was wearing the jersey of his dad, Tug McGraw.  The late MLB pitcher helped the Phillies win the World Series in 1980.

Taste of Country reports that Tim and his oldest daughter, Gracie, were spotted on the Jumbotron while his iconic hit, “I Like It, I Love It,” blasted through the speakers at Philly’s Citizens Bank Park.

Fans at the game turned to social media to reveal that Faith Hill and the couples’ two other daughters, Maggie and Audrey, were spotted behind Tim and Gracie.

Last week, Tim shared a video on social media of his father, striking out the last batter in the 1980 World Series.  That gave Philadelphia the win over the Kansas City Royals.  He added the caption, “Let’s go Phillies!

