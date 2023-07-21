Tim McGraw Drops Bittersweet New Breakup Song

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: Tim McGraw performs on stage during day four of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage,)

Tim McGraw spotlights his more emotional side in his latest song, “Remember Me Well.”

Out now, the track finds McGraw reflecting on a past relationship and the memories he forged with his ex. While they’re unable to rewind time and salvage what was, he hopes that she’ll “remember me well” and the myriad highs and lows they experienced as a couple.

“Remember Me Well” is the latest preview of McGraw’s 17th studio album, ‘Standing Room Only.’ Due out Aug. 25, the 13-track collection also features “Hey Whiskey” and the title track, both of which are out now.

Of his upcoming record, McGraw shares, “As an artist, I always want to dig deeper and get better every time I make a new record — it’s a big part of what drives me, and I really believe this is one of the best projects we’ve made. I’ve been working on this album since 2020, and this collection of songs are some of the most emotional, thought-provoking, and life-affirming music I’ve ever recorded.”

