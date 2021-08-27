Tim McGraw Describes the Moment He Got Sober and How Faith Hill Inspired It

Tim McGraw has made no secret of the fact that he’s been sober since 2008, but he got there thanks to a poignant moment with his wife of 24 years, Faith Hill.
In the September issue of Esquire magazine Tim recalls, “I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, ‘I have to wake the kids up.’ I went straight to my wife and said, ‘This is where I’m at.’ I was scared. She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life.”
Other revelations Tim makes in the article, called Tim McGraw: What I’ve Learned:
“I didn’t know love could feel so good. Was it an emotion? Was it a lifestyle? Was it an imaginary thing? But love is all of those things.”
“And love is being angry. Love is not talking for a day. Love is getting in each other’s face. Love is accepting that I’m wrong. Love is a 360 degree thing. It’s not linear.”
“Ego always bores me. So I’m sure I bore people on occasion.”
The September issue of Esquire magazine features actor Owen Wilson on the cover.
