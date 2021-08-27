      Weather Alert

Tim McGraw Describes the Moment He Got Sober and How Faith Hill Inspired It

Aug 27, 2021 @ 10:02am
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: Singer/songwriter Tim McGraw (L) and wife/singer Faith Hill are interviewed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on November 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Tim McGraw has made no secret of the fact that he’s been sober since 2008, but he got there thanks to a poignant moment with his wife of 24 years, Faith Hill.

In the September issue of Esquire magazine Tim recalls, “I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, ‘I have to wake the kids up.’  I went straight to my wife and said, ‘This is where I’m at.’  I was scared.  She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life.”

Other revelations Tim makes in the article, called Tim McGraw:  What I’ve Learned:

I didn’t know love could feel so good. Was it an emotion? Was it a lifestyle? Was it an imaginary thing? But love is all of those things.”

And love is being angry. Love is not talking for a day. Love is getting in each other’s face. Love is accepting that I’m wrong. Love is a 360 degree thing. It’s not linear.”

Ego always bores me.  So I’m sure I bore people on occasion.”

The September issue of Esquire magazine features actor Owen Wilson on the cover.

FAST FACTS

  • Tim and Faith will both star in the upcoming prequel to Yellowstone, called 1883 on streaming service Paramount+.  The prequel will also star Sam Elliott.
  • Tim’s new single is called “7500 OBO” and the video stars his teenage daughter, Audrey.

CHECK IT OUT

