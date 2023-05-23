Tim McGraw Covers Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still the One’ on Instagram – & She Says…

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Missed Tim McGraw Calling Out Shania Twain in Surprise Video

As one of the icons of country music, it’s fair to say that Shania Twain is accustomed to hearing other artists cover her work. But, when another legend, Tim McGraw, joined them, she had to comment.

The 1883 star celebrated Shania’s new album release in an Instagram video – in which he played an acoustic version of Twain’s hit “You’re Still the One” with Bob Minner, in a hotel room.

McGraw says he chose the song because he “loves it.”

“@bobminner and I had some fun covering this @shaniatwain classic a few weeks ago,” he wrote, the day Shania’s record dropped. “Always been a big fan … can’t wait to listen to the new album!!”

Twain quickly responded with “Gorgeous!!” And fans were so thrilled to see the interaction between the two stars, they began calling for them to record together.

Should they? He has sounded so good with his bride, Faith Hill, and Jo Dee Messina…