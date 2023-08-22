98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw Confesses To His Favorite Cheat Meals

August 22, 2023 5:05PM CDT
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: Tim McGraw performs on stage during day four of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage,)

Tim McGraw spoke with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman on a broad range of topics, including his love of Cocoa Puffs and his wife’s Southern cuisine, as he gets ready to release his new album, Standing Room Only.

McGraw said about his favorite cheat meals, “Ah, Southern Food. I mean, my wife’s Southern cooking! She’ll cook anything, but my cheat meal is usually peas, cornbread, collared greens, pork chops, fries and gravy.”

He added about his favorite dessert, “Coca-cola cake.”

He continued, “I love Cocoa Puffs. My wife can tell when I get up in the middle of the night because I leave a trail of Cocoa Puffs all over ’cause I overfill my bowl!”

What’s your favorite cheat meal? How do you ignore your food cravings when you are trying to be healthy?

