98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Message To Faith Hill

October 7, 2022 6:08PM CDT
Share
Tim McGraw Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Message To Faith Hill
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 16: Singer/songwriter Tim McGraw (L) and wife/singer Faith Hill are interviewed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on November 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Tim McGraw shared a sweet message to his wife, Faith Hill, for their 26th wedding anniversary.

Tim said in his post, “Wow, 26 years! Happy anniversary to my girl!! I love you, baby.”

He also shared a sweet video montage of their time together with their song, ‘I Need You’ playing in the background.

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dirtiest Areas inside a Plane - Probably Not What You Expect
5

Country Superstar Gets Booed at Iowa Show -Then Throws Shade at Blake Shelton

Recent Posts