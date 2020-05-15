Tim McGraw & Brad Paisley Will Help ‘Feed the Front Line’
Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, and a bunch of other country stars are coming together to help feed front line workers and other people that have been hit hard by COVID-19.
The event, called Feeding the Front Line,” will be an online benefit show and fundraiser that will go on for an entire day.
The live stream will air during breakfast(10 am), lunch(2 pm), and dinner(8 pm).
You can tune into the benefit on the CMT Facebook Page and YouTube channel.
Close to 40 artists have been confirmed for the day-long performance livestream CMT will host on its social platforms next Wednesday, for “Feed The Front Line Live, Presented By CMT” May 20. Among the dozens of others on board for the all-day webcast are Kelsea Ballerini, Grace Potter, Jon Pardi, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Rita Wilson, Blanco Brown, Carly Pearce, Caitlyn Smith, Cassadee Pope, Kip Moore, Lori McKenna, Tucker Beathard, Charlie Worsham, Jimmie Allen, Shy Carter and Tenille Townes. Check out the full list of performers and more info from the Boot here.