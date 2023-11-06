Tim McGraw Bashes Donald Trump

Recently, Tim McGraw shared his opinion of Donald Trump and Trump’s divisive politics.

McGraw said when asked about Trump, “I’m not going to give him any air.”

He continued, “From my perspective and my world, that’s just so far out there that I can’t even put words to it.”

He added, “I want what’s best for our country. I want what’s best for the majority of people in our country.”

McGraw continued, “I think that everybody deserves the right to live their life in the best way that they possibly can and to soar in the best way. I think that we certainly need to get back to some civility on both sides.”

Who do you think is least likely to win the presidential election and why?