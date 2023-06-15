Tim McGraw Among Honorees At Nashville Songwriter Awards

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: Tim McGraw performs on stage during day four of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage,)

Tim McGraw is among the honorees at the 2023 Nashville Songwriter Awards.

Presented by the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), the ceremony will honor McGraw with the President’s Keystone Award.

McGraw is being honored for his, “significant contributions to the industry for the betterment of all songwriters,” as described in a press release. Throughout his career, some of McGraw’s biggest hits have been written by Nashville songwriters.

“Tim McGraw has been recording great songs by Nashville Songwriters for over three decades,” NSAI Board President Steve Bogard, who personally chose McGraw for the award, says in a press statement. “On hit after hit, whether rocker or ballad, his artistry, and moving performances bring our stories to life and take Nashville’s music across genres and platforms around the world.”

Which song by McGraw is your favorite and why?