98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw Among Honorees At Nashville Songwriter Awards

June 15, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Share
Tim McGraw Among Honorees At Nashville Songwriter Awards
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: Tim McGraw performs on stage during day four of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage,)

Tim McGraw is among the honorees at the 2023 Nashville Songwriter Awards.

Presented by the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), the ceremony will honor McGraw with the President’s Keystone Award.

McGraw is being honored for his, “significant contributions to the industry for the betterment of all songwriters,” as described in a press release. Throughout his career, some of McGraw’s biggest hits have been written by Nashville songwriters.

“Tim McGraw has been recording great songs by Nashville Songwriters for over three decades,” NSAI Board President Steve Bogard, who personally chose McGraw for the award, says in a press statement. “On hit after hit, whether rocker or ballad, his artistry, and moving performances bring our stories to life and take Nashville’s music across genres and platforms around the world.”

Which song by McGraw is your favorite and why?

Popular Posts

1

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
3

Kellie Pickler Unable to Sleep in Home Where her Late Husband Committed Suicide
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Research Shows WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FLORA: If You Care for These, You're a Better & More Attractive Partner

Recent Posts