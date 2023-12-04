Tim McGraw adds new Texas show to Standing Room Only Tour

Tim McGraw is headed to Fort Worth, Texas for his upcoming Standing Room Only Tour.

The newly announced show is slated for April 12 and will follow April 11’s stop in Austin, Texas.

“We heard you…. And just added one more show to the #StandingRoomOnly tour with special guest @carlypearce! See you April 12th at @dickiesarena in Ft. Worth!!” Tim captions his announcement post on Instagram.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. CT at timmcgraw.com.

Most recently, Tim celebrated notching his 47th #1 single with “Standing Room Only,” the title track and lead single off his latest album.

