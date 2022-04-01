      Weather Alert

Tim Gleason

Apr 1, 2022 @ 9:43am

Tim Gleason is a country artist and songwriter from Yorkville, Illinois. In addition to writing songs for bands like Six String Crossing (Can’t Miss You), Ethan Bell Band (Party Bus), and Back Country Roads (Buzz Like You), Tim tours throughout the Midwest playing country covers and his originals. Following the success of his 1st 2 singles “Dust Beneath My Boots” and “American Proud”, In summer 2022, he’s releasing his 3rd single, “Better on a Boat”. He’ll be playing Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin in July 2022 to support his new single.

