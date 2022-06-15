      Weather Alert

TikTok’s ‘Tortilla Challenge’ May Make You Slap-Happy

Jun 15, 2022 @ 9:45am

Who would win?  Bossman or Mo?  

The (hashtag) #tortillachallenge has 173 million views on TikTok, and might be the reason you can’t find tortillas on your grocery shelves.

The challenge involves you and a challenger, standing face to face, each with your mouth full of water.  You take turns slapping each other in the face with a tortilla, till somebody laughs…

The first person to spit out their water loses.

Jimmy Fallon even got in on the challenge, with Demi Lovato, for the “Tonight Show” TikTok Account.

TAGS
#BossVersusMo #TikTok #TortillaChallenge
Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACE: There's Such a Thing as a "Flirting Face" - And Every Guy Can Spot It
Win Tickets to See The Chicks!
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
Take the Family to Legoland
Left Turns Will Be Prohibited In All Directions
Connect With Us Listen To Us On