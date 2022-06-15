TikTok’s ‘Tortilla Challenge’ May Make You Slap-Happy

Who would win? Bossman or Mo?
The (hashtag) #tortillachallenge has 173 million views on TikTok, and might be the reason you can’t find tortillas on your grocery shelves.
The challenge involves you and a challenger, standing face to face, each with your mouth full of water. You take turns slapping each other in the face with a tortilla, till somebody laughs…
The first person to spit out their water loses.
Jimmy Fallon even got in on the challenge, with Demi Lovato, for the “Tonight Show” TikTok Account.