98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

TikToker Builds Sarcophagus to Preserve Hot Cheetos

November 10, 2022 11:00AM CST
Share
TikToker Builds Sarcophagus to Preserve Hot Cheetos
Simply Cheetos are displayed in New York on Friday, Jan. 24, 2014. PepsiCo has quietly gotten rid of the word Natural in some of its products and instead is going with Simply. (AP Photo/Candice Choi)
TikToker @sunday.nobody has preserved Flamin’ Hot Cheetos for generations to come – by building a sarcophagus, which weighs 3,000 pounds.

The container, is made of reinforced concrete.  It will house a single bag of the iconic snack, for generations to come.

Over 10 million viewers have watched the Seattle-based Cheeto fan build the sarcophagus from scratch.

The inscription on the monument reads:  “Historical artifact buried below.  Do not open for 10,000 years.  Year buried 2022.”

(Food Beast)

 

More about:
#Cheetos
#Sarcophagus
#TikTok

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
4

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week

Recent Posts