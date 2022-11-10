TikToker Builds Sarcophagus to Preserve Hot Cheetos
November 10, 2022 11:00AM CST
TikToker @sunday.nobody has preserved Flamin’ Hot Cheetos for generations to come – by building a sarcophagus, which weighs 3,000 pounds.
The container, is made of reinforced concrete. It will house a single bag of the iconic snack, for generations to come.
Over 10 million viewers have watched the Seattle-based Cheeto fan build the sarcophagus from scratch.
The inscription on the monument reads: “Historical artifact buried below. Do not open for 10,000 years. Year buried 2022.”
