TikToker Builds Sarcophagus to Preserve Hot Cheetos

TikToker @sunday.nobody has preserved Flamin’ Hot Cheetos for generations to come – by building a sarcophagus, which weighs 3,000 pounds.

The container, is made of reinforced concrete. It will house a single bag of the iconic snack, for generations to come.

Over 10 million viewers have watched the Seattle-based Cheeto fan build the sarcophagus from scratch.

The inscription on the monument reads: “Historical artifact buried below. Do not open for 10,000 years. Year buried 2022.”

