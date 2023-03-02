TikTok Will Limit Underage Users To 60 Minutes Per Day

TikTok is setting limits to how much time young people can spend on the app.

The company has announced that it will limit users under the age of 18 to just 60 minutes per day.

Once that limit is reached, teens will have to enter a passcode to continue using the app.

TikTok already has a number of restrictions and parental controls for users under the age of 13.

The new feature should arrive in the coming weeks.

So let me get this straight, they are going to limit users under the age of 18 to 1 hour, but they can enter as passcode to continue? How is that limiting? In my opinion, if your going to limit time, then don’t allow them to enter a passcode to continue.