TikTok Causes National Security Concern – Will It Be Banned?

The U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has raised concerns over security issues. Could this concern be over TikTok? Could it mean the popular app will be banned?

Yes, it’s a possibility. The AG reportedly called a press conference regarding a “non-state actor” who has been engaging in criminal acts. Some people speculate that Garland could be referencing the extremely trendy video-making app.

Brenden Carr, the Federal Communications Commissioner, has suggested the app be removed from Apple and Google stores. “TikTok doesn’t just see its users dance videos. It collects search and browsing histories, keystroke patterns, biometric identifiers, draft messages and metadata,” Carr said.

India banned TikTok in 2020 for national security concerns.

Cyber-security experts from the U.S. intelligence community have cited China as a major concern, as well. Chinese leaders control TikTok.

