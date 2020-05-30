      Weather Alert

TikTok Blames ‘Random Error’ for Removal of Black Lives Matter Tags

May 29, 2020 @ 8:45pm

A random “bug” caused view counts of hashtags on its social media platform to stop appearing. Including in the tags that were no longer appearing were tags for the Black Lives Movement and others related to the recent police killings of George Floyd.

After a TikTok user blasted them on Twitter, a spokesperson has addressed it saying it has been fixed. TikTok stressed the issue was not tied to a specific topic and that it affected other tags as well like #hello and #cat.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics