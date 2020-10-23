Tiffany “New York” Pollard returns to VH1 with reunion special

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic Start spreading the news… New York aka Tiffany Pollard is returning to VH1.
On Thursday, the network confirmed with Page Six that Pollard will take part in a one-off reunion special hosted by Vivica A. Fox, titled I Love New York: Reunited.
As fans may remember, Pollard, 38, first rose to fame in 2006 after she vyed for the heart of rapper Flavor Fav on VH1’s Flavor of Love. That was followed by multiple spin-offs, including two installments of her own dating show I Love New York.
I Love New York: Reunited will gather the reality star with some of her favorite past contestants as they “revisit the show’s greatest moments, break down the biggest heartbreaks, and dive into how the cast members’ lives have evolved through the years.”
I Love New York: Reunited is scheduled to air on November 23 at 8/7C on VH1.
By Danielle Long
