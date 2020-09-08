Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for COVID-19
ABC/Eric McCandlessCount Tiffany Haddish among the celebrities who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.
During a now viral chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, the Girls Trip actress revealed she got tested after working on a film set with someone who was infected.
“I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus,” Haddish told Fauci. “I was not in direct contact with them. But they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus.”
A friend of Haddish had also tested positive arounhd the same time, which prompted her to get tested again.
“Get the tests the second time,” she said. “I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus. Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies.
Haddish said that was three months ago, and she’s been tested a total of “12 times” since.
“I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything,” she explained. Then I get tested again, no virus, and then I had them test me for antibodies again, and then they said I don’t have any antibodies. So I think I’m superhuman.”
Haddish and Fauci went on to discusses the importance of wearing masks and practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the ongoing global pandemic, and ways to support healthy immune systems. You can watch the full discussion on Tiffany Haddish’s YouTube Channel.
Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are among other celebs who recently revealed positive COVID-19 diagnoses.
By Rachel George
