Tickets Selling Fast For Annual Sweet & Savory Crawl In Lockport
The 7th annual Sweets and Savory Crawl is just around the corner and tickets are selling fast. The annual event will feature 13 restaurants in downtown Lockport. All proceeds to benefit the Mark Staehely Pediatric Cancer Foundation and participating restaurants.
This event is limited to 400 people and as of Wednesday at 9 a.m. 225 tickets have been sold. You have until September 16th to purchase your tickets online at Lockportchamber.com.
Tickets cost 15 dollars each and include samples at all 13 restaurants. Once you purchase your tickets online, there will be staggered start times to allow for social distancing. Tickets include family fun activities, photo opportunities, and raffle/prizes. In addition to all the sweets and savory treats, the School of Rock Mokena is performing live under the cabana at Central Square.
Restaurants include Cakes XO, Mamma Onesta’s, Nick and ivery Brewing as well as Dairy Queen.