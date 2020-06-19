Tickets for Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert will be back on sale tomorrow, Saturday, June 20th, 11AM
In two hours 50,000 tickets (or cars) were sold, averaging 5 people a car, that is 250,000 people already attending. There were 120,000 still waiting, which would be around 500,000 people still hoping to go!
Ticketmaster said, “We had an issue today during the on sale in which fans may have received an error message during checkout; however, their order and credit card was processed, causing some fans to have duplicate tickets and charges, which are being refunded. We will be putting all the events back on sale tomorrow, Saturday at 11AM. These will be general admission tickets so don’t worry, you have another chance to join us at the drive-in for a great Garth event.“
They will be on sale at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks There, you will also be able to review the drive-in theaters available in your area. Tickets are General Admission and of Limited Availability. They will cost $100, all inclusive. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk.
Here are the 4 area Drive-Ins will carry the concert June 27th, but more are being added everyday.
McHenry Outdoor Theater
1510 N. Chapel Hill Rd., McHenry, IL, 60051
Chicago Drive-In Theaters
7000 S Harlem Ave , Bridgeview, IL, 60455
Elgin Cinema
111 South Randall Road, Elgin, IL, 60123
49’er Drive-in Theatre
675 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, IN, 46383