Ticketmaster Offers Refunds for Postponed Shows – LiveNation Just Rebates
Beginning May 1, fans who purchased tickets – to shows which are now postponed – will start to receive emails from Ticketmaster with new show dates. Fans will have the chance to get a refund, for both the cost of the ticket, and the fees.
LiveNation will also offer fans an option to receive 150% credit for the value of their tickets, but that’s to be used for another show. It’s really more of a rebate.
Fans have 30 days to decide, or they will be stuck with the ticket for the rescheduled show. They would still be able to attend that show.