Ticketmaster Has Secretly Been Cheating You With Its Own Scalpers

If you think the price of concert tickets is getting out of hand, you’re onto something. In a new investigation by CBC News and the Toronto Star, there were findings of Ticketmaster running a secret scalping scheme to get more money out of your pocket.

In the report, Ticketmaster is found to be hiring resellers to buy up batches of tickets, then reselling them for higher prices on their premium ticket selling site, TradeDesk.

Ticketmaster benefits because they would get extra fees on top of the ones charged during the original ticket sale. CBC and Toronto Star journalists went undercover and were told that there were brokers will ‘hundreds of accounts’ on TradeDesk and although Ticketmaster has a ‘buyer abuse’ division that monitors suspicious online purchasing activity, Ticketmaster doesn’t “look or report” sells on TradeDesk. If this is true do you think a lot of artists will boycott using Ticketmaster as an outlet for their tickets? Here’s the full story from Rolling Stone.