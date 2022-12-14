Ticketmaster Giving You Another Chance To See Taylor Swift

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Ticketmaster is giving Swifties another chance at tickets to her Eras Tour. After Taylor’s Verified Fans had an issue with capturing tickets and complained, Taylor spoke out, and now Verified Fans will have a second chance for Era Tour tickets. If you are a Verified Fan that didn’t get a chance to order your tickets during presale, be on the lookout for an email invitation from Ticketmaster “to submit your purchase request before December 23.” After you submit your request, Ticketmaster will email back to confirm if your request was granted. Ticketmaster will give you other options to get your tickets if the request isn’t granted.