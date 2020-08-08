Three Teens Running from Police Accidentally Scaled a Wall into Mar-a-Lago

Three teenagers, who had an ASSAULT WEAPON, tried to run from the cops in Palm Beach, Florida last Friday… But they got caught when they accidentally scaled a wall into the Mar-a-Lago resort. Cops say they’re lucky the Secret Service didn’t shoot them.
These kids might as well have saved some time and just broken right into prison.
A cop in Palm Beach, Florida, went to check on a suspicious vehicle last Friday, and the driver took off.
It turned out a 15-year-old boy was driving, with his two friends in the car. And they had an ASSAULT RIFLE. So that’s why they tried to run.
They eventually pulled over and tried to run away, toward a wall, which they were able to climb over… But what they didn’t realize was this: the other side of the wall was the MAR-A-LAGO resort.
President Trump wasn’t there, and most of the club is closed right now because of the pandemic. But cops say the teens are lucky they didn’t get shot by the Secret Service, because they still had the gun on them.
All three now face felony charges.
See the full story, here: (WPBF)