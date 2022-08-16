Three Teens Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun in Joliet Neighborhood

Three teens have been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun in the middle of a Joliet street on Monday night. It was at 8:18 pm that Joliet Police were called to the area of Baker and Grant Avenues after receiving a shots fired call. Shortly after arriving on the scene authorities discovered a large amount of used 9mm casings in the street near the 300 block of Baker Avenue. A search of the area led JPD to a residence in the 600 block of Grant Avenue that appeared to have been hit by gunfire. No one was injured by gunfire.

The investigation showed that three juveniles from the neighborhood may have been responsible for the shooting. Officers made contact with the father of one of the juveniles at a residence in the 300 block of Baker Avenue. Police were given permission to search the residence and found the three juveniles hiding in the basement. While in the basement, JPD recovered two 9mm handguns and ammunition. All three juveniles were placed into custody without incident.

A 17-year-old male juvenile was booked on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and No FOID.

A 16-year-old was booked on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and No FOID.

A second 16-year-old was also booked on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and No FOID.