Three Screen Immersion Is The Next Theater Enhancement

Imagine having a movie screen in front of you and two other screens on either side showing what’s going on. That’s called three screen immersion or Screen X The technology has been around since 2012. It was first used in South Korea. In an effort to get people off the couch and into the movies, Screen X is being launched at some theaters in the United Kingdom.

Theater operator Cineworld says Screen X “makes you feel like you’re sitting in the action.” No word on when this might be coming to the U.S.