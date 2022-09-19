Three People From Berwyn Stabbed in Bolingbrook Following Family Argument

Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Beaconridge Drive in for the report of a subject stabbed on Saturday night, September 17th at 8:37. The stabbing stemmed from an old family disagreement with family members from Berwyn.

Upon arrival officers located two subjects who had been stabbed in the leg and one subject with a wound to the hand. All three subjects were adult males from Berwyn. The subjects were all treated at area hospitals and released. The incident is currently under investigation.