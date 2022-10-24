98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

October 24, 2022 10:32AM CDT
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway.  Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.

Law enforcement believe the robberies are all related.

One or two other communities were also hit.

