Three Arrested With First Degree Murder In Joliet Halloween Mass Shooting – All Being Held On $10 Million Bond

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley announcing the recent arrests of three individuals that were involved in the mass shooting incident that occurred on Halloween night of 2021. Joskar S. Ramos of Joliet (age 18), Thomas Lopez of Joliet (age 21), and Jeremy Lopez of Lockport Township (age 19) were all arrested on charges, stemming from last year’s mass shooting that left Holly Mathews and Jonathan Ceballos dead and several others injured.
On 11/05/2021, members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office took Joskar Ramos into custody for various weapon related offenses. While being apprehended, a deputy with the Will County Sheriff’s Office observed Joskar attempt to conceal a firearm on the roof of his residence. Joskar was taken into custody without incident, and has been incarcerated at the Will County Adult Detention Facility since then, on a $1,000,000 bond for the various weapons offenses.
On December 29, 2021, detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Police requested the assistance of the United States Marshals, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in locating and arresting Thomas and Jeremy Lopez. Members of the United States Marshal Service were able to identify addresses for the Lopez brothers, and that information was forwarded to detectives.
On 01/04/2022, members of the Will County Gang Suppression Unit and Will County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division who are also members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, safely apprehended Thomas Lopez and Jeremy Lopez at their residences.
Detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Police wanted Thomas and Jeremy Lopez, who are brothers, on probable cause charges for First Degree Murder. The Lopez brothers are Vice Lord gang members, and have extensive weapons histories.
In the morning hours of 01/04/2022, members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division set up surveillance and later approached an address located in the 300 block of Franklin Street in Joliet in an attempt to apprehend Jeremy Lopez. Jeremy Lopez had been identified as living at this address with Reyna Rodriguez, age 20, who was Jeremy’s girlfriend and mother of his child. Reyna Rodriguez was also wanted on various drug related charges. After multiple knocks and calling in to the residence but receiving no response, the door of the residence was breached. Jeremy Lopez was located inside the residence, alone with his child, and taken into custody without incident. While Will County Sheriff’s Office personnel were still on scene, Reyna Rodriguez returned to her residence, and was subsequently taken into custody for her outstanding warrants. Members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office were able to arrange to have the minor child taken into custody by a family member of Jeremy’s.
In addition, members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office set up surveillance at a residence located in the 500 block of Parkview Lane in unincorporated Lockport Township, and maintained consistent physical surveillance of Thomas Lopez’s apartment for approximately eight (8) hours. This apartment had no direct ties to Lopez, but it was believed to be rented by his mother. During the early afternoon hours, Thomas Lopez exited the apartment building and approached a vehicle owned by his father. Members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office approached Thomas Lopez and he was taken into custody without incident.
Both Thomas and Jeremy Lopez were turned over to detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Police for questioning. In addition, members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office were also able to secure items of evidentiary value during the course of these arrests, which were turned over to detectives for processing. As a result of being questioned, detectives were able to obtain additional information from the suspects in order to bring formal charges against Joskar Ramos, Jeremy Lopez, and Thomas Lopez.
Sheriff Mike Kelley had this to say about the investigation. “This was a true team effort by everyone at the Will County Sheriff’s Office that helped play a part in this investigation. This tragic incident could not have been solved without the help of the public, so I want to thank those that came forward with information. Every member within the Criminal Investigations Division at the Will County Sheriff’s Office have worked tirelessly for months, in conjunction with the State’s Attorney’s Office to help bring these thugs to justice. Now that these criminals are behind bars, Will County is now safer than it was the day before.”
Joskar Ramos is being charged with six (6) counts of First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, five (5) counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Thomas Lopez is being charged with six (6) counts of First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, five (5) counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Jeremy Lopez is being charged with six (6) counts of First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, five (5) counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
The bond amount set by Judge Dave Carlson on all three offenders is $10,000,000-10% to apply. Thomas and Jeremy Lopez were transported from the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, and all three defendants are awaiting an initial court appearance.
Will County Sheriff’s press release