Three Arrested In Scheme To Threaten And Bribe Alleged Victims Of R. Kelly
Federal prosecutors in New York say they have charged three people in separate schemes to harass, intimidate and bribe the alleged victims of award-winning singer R. Kelly. Criminal complaints were unsealed today against Richard Arline Junior of Dolton, Donnell Russell of Chicago, and Michael Williams of Valdosta, Georgia in federal court in Brooklyn. All three are expected to appear in Brooklyn court at a later date. Arline, a longtime friend of Kelly, was allegedly captured on FBI wiretap discussing a 500-thousand-dollar payment to a victim to keep her from cooperating with the prosecution. Russell is accused of threatening to expose sexually explicit photos of a different victim if she doesn’t drop a lawsuit against the entertainer. Finally, Williams allegedly set fire to an SUV in June that was parked near a Florida residence where an alleged victim in Kelly’s case was staying.