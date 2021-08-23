Three Arrested After Traffic Stop in Joliet

The Joliet Police arrested three individuals after a traffic stop on Monday morning. It was 1:12am that a vehicle was stopped at Ohio Street and North Chicago Street for a traffic violation. While attempting the stop the vehicle officers observed the occupants conceal items within the vehicle. Officers asked the driver of the car, 21-year-old Omari Ferguson, to exit the vehicle. Ferguson continued to refuse to exit the vehicle at
which time he shoved an Officer’s hand away from the vehicle door. When officers told Ferguson he was under arrest he is said to have attempted to put the car in drive and flee. He was eventually taken into custody after a brief struggle.
While Officers were struggling with Ferguson, 20-year-old Gregory Keaton was in the backseat and grabbed onto an Officer’s arm to block Officers away from Ferguson. Keaton refused to exit the vehicle and physically struggled with Officers. Keaton was taken into custody after a taser was deployed. A third individual, 21-year-old Derik Chandler, was taken into custody without incident.
Upon search of the vehicle, Officers recovered two handguns under the driver seat and an additional handgun under the passenger seat. All three arrestees were interviewed and acknowledged ownership of the handguns. Ferguson was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center for an injury sustained in his struggle with Officers.
Gregory Keaton has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, and Resisting a Peace Officer.
Derik Chandler has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, and Resisting a Peace Officer.
Omari Ferguson has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, and Resisting a Peace Officer.