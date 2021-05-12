Three Army Soldiers Charged With Buying Illegal Guns Used In Chicago
Three U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Fort Campbell in Clarksville, Tennessee are facing charges related to the illegal purchase of dozens of firearms used on the streets of Chicago. Demarcus Adams, Jarius Brunson, and Brandon Miller were arrested yesterday. Prosecutors say guns used in a mass shooting in March in Chicago were recently purchased from Federal Firearms Licensed dealers in the Clarksville area by the three suspects. Investigators also determined that the trio had bought more than 90 firearms in Tennessee and Kentucky.