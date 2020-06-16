Thousands Pack Alan Jackson Concert in Fairhope, Some With Tickets Turned Away
FOREST CITY, IA - MAY 27: Alan Jackson performs at Tree Town Music Festival - Day 3 on May 27, 2017 in Heritage Park, Forest City, Iowa. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Tree Town Music Festival)
Thousands clamored to Oak Hollow Farm on Saturday (6/13) to see Alan Jackson in concert and some had the time of their lives, while others not so much.
One fan who had tickets said she waited in a car line for hours to park for the event and when she reached the front of the line she was told there were not more parking spaces.
Concert promoters say there was a delay due to lightning in the area, which according to their safety plan, meant they must wait 30 minutes after the last lightning strike to resume work.
By the end of Monday over 100 people had asked for refunds. Many of them are hoping another concert will be scheduled soon. Between six and seven thousand attending the show. Here’s the complete story from WKRG-TV.